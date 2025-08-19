National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 141 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $209,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,527.69. This represents a 9.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE WAL opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.28. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $836.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.58 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WAL. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

