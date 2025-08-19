National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 175 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 227.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,507,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,053,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brinker International news, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 99,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $1,307,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,085. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brinker International Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $155.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.38 and a 52-week high of $192.21. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 211.86%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Brinker International from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.41.

Get Our Latest Report on EAT

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.