National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at $22,363,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 257.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 282,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after buying an additional 203,542 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $12,111,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 10,661.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 65,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 64,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 111.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WD stock opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average of $77.57. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $319.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

