National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $612.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $559.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.27. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.89 and a 1 year high of $667.64.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

