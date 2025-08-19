National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 130,008 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,144 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE PFGC opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.93. Performance Food Group Company has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,285 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,195,654.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 138,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,269.60. This trade represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 8,200 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $735,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,897.84. The trade was a 14.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,405. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

