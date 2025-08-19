National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR $XPEV

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in XPeng were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 70.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Natixis bought a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in XPeng by 145.5% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on XPeng and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 price objective on shares of XPeng and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.40 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 billion. XPeng had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. Equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

