National Bank of Canada FI Sells 100,006 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,006 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,906 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $171.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $185.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $201,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,309.92. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 7,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,030. The trade was a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,068,604 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

