National Bank of Canada FI Sells 124 Shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLR. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period.

NLR stock opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

