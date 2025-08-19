National Bank of Canada FI Sells 12,489 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation $CACC

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,489 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $794,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $474.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $409.22 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $8.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by ($1.28). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 6,356 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.16, for a total value of $3,318,848.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,290 shares in the company, valued at $14,771,906.40. This trade represents a 18.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.97, for a total transaction of $10,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,134,716.79. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,731 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,733 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

