National Bank of Canada FI Sells 30,003 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 99.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,003 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $216.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.97 and its 200-day moving average is $187.14. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.81 and a 1-year high of $312.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 82.91%. The firm had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total value of $448,376.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,757.71. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total value of $506,759.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,257.80. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $9,251,781. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

