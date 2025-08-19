National Bank of Canada FI Sells 489,333 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 489,333 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Entegris were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Entegris by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 85,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Entegris by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,321,000 after purchasing an additional 153,372 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Entegris by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period.

ENTG opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $119.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.74.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%. Entegris’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,870. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $707,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,854.08. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,513 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Wall Street Zen cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

