National Bank of Canada FI Takes $123,000 Position in Stride, Inc. $LRN

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Stride by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

LRN stock opened at $162.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.10. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $164.08.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $653.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.40.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

