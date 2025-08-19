National Bank of Canada FI Takes $90,000 Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 208.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 147.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 37.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In other news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $272,894.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 330,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,116. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 162,337 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $990,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 162,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,255.70. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

