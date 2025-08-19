National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I $CCIR

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kintayl Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $863,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,008,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,297,000.

Get Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

CCIR stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39.

About Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, involving one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded on October 26, 2021 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.