National Bank of Canada FI Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF $IYT

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $714.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.