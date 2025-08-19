National Bank of Canada FI Trims Position in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.7% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 59,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.7% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 125,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 50,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,369,000 after purchasing an additional 88,247 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.1%

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.22. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $195,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,444. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

