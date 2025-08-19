National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in The Chemours Company $CC

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Chemours were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Damian Gumpel bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $123,548.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 123,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,164.38. This represents a 12.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Denise Dignam acquired 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,060.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 191,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,044.76. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,290 shares of company stock worth $250,437 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Chemours from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Chemours Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE CC opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $22.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Chemours had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.50%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

