National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems, Inc. $BLDP

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 50,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.80 price target (up previously from $1.25) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.51.

BLDP stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $596.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. Ballard Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 9.31.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 409.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

