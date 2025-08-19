Newell Brands Inc. $NWL Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Newell Brands worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,090,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after buying an additional 98,102 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Newell Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,498,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,888,000 after buying an additional 351,610 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other news, CEO Melanie Arlene Huet sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $44,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,755.77. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

