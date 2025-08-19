Noah Holdings Ltd. $NOAH Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,806 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Noah worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 1,188.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. Noah Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $797.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noah Holdings Ltd. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.1572 per share. This represents a yield of 830.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Noah’s payout ratio is 56.70%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

