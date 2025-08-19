Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

View Our Latest Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.