NovoCure Limited $NVCR Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVCR. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,643,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in NovoCure by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,815,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,503,000 after acquiring an additional 507,311 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NovoCure by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,284,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after acquiring an additional 360,841 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,693,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 335,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 231,466 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NovoCure

In related news, CFO Christoph Brackmann purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $231,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 141,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,928.50. The trade was a 16.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVCR has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, June 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.79.

NovoCure Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $34.13.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 27.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

