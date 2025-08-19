NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.32 and traded as high as C$14.28. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$14.27, with a volume of 444,197 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. National Bank Financial raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial downgraded NuVista Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.43.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.90 per share, with a total value of C$250,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$138,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 221,437 shares of company stock worth $3,234,855 over the last 90 days. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.