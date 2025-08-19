NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.95. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.61.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

