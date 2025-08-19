NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 41,103 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 114,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,294 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 171,271 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 90.2% in the first quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 49,476 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9%

NVDA opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

