OFG Bancorp $OFG Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,742,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of OFG Bancorp worth $229,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OFG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OFG Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.06%. OFG Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

