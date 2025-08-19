OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,813,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 184,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of OPENLANE worth $227,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in OPENLANE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at OPENLANE

In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $5,436,425.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,616.94. The trade was a 84.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,658,313.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,667.78. This trade represents a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPENLANE Price Performance

Shares of KAR opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. OPENLANE had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $481.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

OPENLANE Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Further Reading

