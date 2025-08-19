Park Aerospace Corp. $PKE Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 472,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 244,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 41,477 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.31 million, a PE ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.06%.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

