Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.36 and traded as high as $15.80. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 197,819 shares.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 9,737.65% and a net margin of 89.90%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0153 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 145.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.01. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 7,352.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

