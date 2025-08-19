Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 11.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PECO opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

