Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $90.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $81.47 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average is $91.38. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $600,035.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172.72. This represents a 99.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

