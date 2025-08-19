PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $141,000 Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 791.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. William Blair raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

