PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $155,000 Holdings in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR $LI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Li Auto by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP lifted its position in Li Auto by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 501,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.01.

Li Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ LI opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Li Auto had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

