PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 349.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVMD. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 588.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a current ratio of 11.79. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.37). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. Revolution Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVMD. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.54.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

