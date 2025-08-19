PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,130 Shares of Atkore Inc. $ATKR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,607,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after buying an additional 595,774 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,009,000 after buying an additional 777,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atkore by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 33.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 628,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,692,000 after buying an additional 157,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Atkore by 549.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after acquiring an additional 513,631 shares during the period.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 2.10.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATKR. Roth Capital set a $78.00 target price on Atkore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,300.01. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

