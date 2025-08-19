PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 556 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 22,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $144.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

