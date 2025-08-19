Polaris Inc. $PII Position Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 352.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.61% of Polaris worth $36,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 114.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 46.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Polaris by 191.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Polaris by 7,462.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Price Performance

NYSE PII opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. Polaris had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Polaris’s payout ratio is -142.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

