Polaris Inc. $PII Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 97.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,133 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Polaris were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 114.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Polaris by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Polaris by 7,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Price Performance

PII opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.04. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is -142.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Polaris from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

