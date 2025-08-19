Ponce Financial Group, Inc. $PDLB Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Ponce Financial Group worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ponce Financial Group Stock Up 0.7%

PDLB stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Ponce Financial Group Profile

Ponce Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PDLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

