Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$51.32 and traded as high as C$57.71. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$57.67, with a volume of 1,615,661 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Power Co. of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Power Co. of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.32. The stock has a market cap of C$36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies).

