Premier, Inc. $PINC Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $36,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Premier during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Premier by 97.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Performance

Premier stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.56. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77.

Premier Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Premier

Insider Activity at Premier

In other Premier news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $45,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,123.84. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,339.19. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.