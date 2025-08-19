Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTWO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $18,271,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 404.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,518,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,825,000 after purchasing an additional 152,872 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $58,281.90. Following the sale, the director owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,276.80. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $126,920.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 175,812 shares in the company, valued at $15,626,170.56. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,380 shares of company stock worth $378,554 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.57. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,514.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

