Qualys, Inc. $QLYS Stock Holdings Lowered by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,238 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 3.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 27.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $130.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.68. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $164.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Zangardi sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $169,922.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,819.02. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $1,104,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 207,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,019,204. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,888 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

