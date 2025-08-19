Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Buys 13,124 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.5% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 54,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $1,094,000. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 23.3% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 67,845 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 810,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,408,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.75 and a 200 day moving average of $135.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.