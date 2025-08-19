Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) & Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Head to Head Analysis

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Remitly Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Remitly Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Remitly Global and Global Blue Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remitly Global $1.26 billion 3.24 -$36.98 million $0.06 331.17 Global Blue Group $545.29 million 2.74 $90.58 million $0.37 20.24

Global Blue Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Remitly Global. Global Blue Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Remitly Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Remitly Global and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remitly Global 0.96% 2.31% 1.51% Global Blue Group 16.56% 45.20% 4.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Remitly Global and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remitly Global 0 1 8 0 2.89 Global Blue Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Remitly Global presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.95%. Global Blue Group has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.89%. Given Remitly Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Remitly Global is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Volatility & Risk

Remitly Global has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc. provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, and at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers; and ShipUp, a post-purchase engagement solution for online purchases enabling brands to deliver seamless, proactive, and branded post-purchase communication. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

