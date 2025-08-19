Renishaw (LON:RSW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,748.70 ($37.13) and traded as high as GBX 3,030 ($40.93). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 2,977.41 ($40.22), with a volume of 74,691 shares traded.

Renishaw Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,884.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,748.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63.

About Renishaw

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.

Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.

We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.

