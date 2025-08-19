Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) vs. Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Head to Head Contrast

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report) and Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Scheid Vineyards alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Lavoro”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $58.41 million 0.05 -$17.80 million ($26.30) -0.11 Lavoro $1.89 billion 0.12 -$152.49 million ($1.63) -1.21

Scheid Vineyards has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lavoro. Lavoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scheid Vineyards, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Lavoro shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Scheid Vineyards and Lavoro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lavoro 2 1 0 0 1.33

Lavoro has a consensus price target of $3.4375, suggesting a potential upside of 74.94%. Given Lavoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lavoro is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

Profitability

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Lavoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -43.27% N/A N/A Lavoro N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lavoro beats Scheid Vineyards on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scheid Vineyards

(Get Free Report)

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Scheid Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scheid Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.