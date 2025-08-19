Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,811.8% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $44.05.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.