Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEM. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 48,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $40.98.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Select Medical had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 42.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

