SentinelOne, Inc. $S Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,613,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,415,000 after buying an additional 564,327 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,533,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,052,000 after acquiring an additional 392,986 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,329,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,702 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 36.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,544,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,436,000 after acquiring an additional 941,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 71.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,626 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 31,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $552,465.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,500,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,972,962.60. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $50,562.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 306,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,621.64. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,017. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on S

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 49.36%. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.